What Does Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Mean for Her Future?

After the #FreeBritney campaign attracted attention to her condition, Britney Spears’ conservatorship has made waves around the world. She has lately broken her long silence about her conservatorship, and the latest news on her filings has gotten a lot of attention.

Despite Spears’ startling testimony in June, the current verdict on her conservatorship has far-reaching repercussions.

What Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Decision Means

Spears’ plea to make Bessemer Trust Company the sole conservator of her estate received a recent judgement from the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Britney Spears filed a petition to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator of her estate in November 2020.

Jamie Spears has been the conservator since the conservatorship was established in 2008.

The request from November 2020, as well as the most current request, were both denied.

“The conservatee’s request to suspend JAMES P. SPEARS immediately upon the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY OF CALIFORNIA, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” according to court documents filed on June 30.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was upheld in the same documents, with the judge declaring her “essentially incompetent to manage his or her financial resources or to resist deception or undue influence.”

Those who believe this indicates Britney Spears’ words on June 23 have been ignored are mistaken.

Britney Spears made some stunning assertions about the scope of her conservatorship on June 23, claiming that it prevents her from removing her intrauterine device (IUD).

“This so-called team won’t allow me go to the doctor to get it removed because they don’t want me to have any more children,” she explained.

“To put it another way, this conservatorship is causing me far more harm than good.”

She also claimed she was not allowed to get married, or spend time with friends she met through AA meetings that live close by.

Britney Spears also claimed she was not given any “self-care methods” for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was given two therapy options when she was struggling with her mental health.

These words, however, are not related to the most recent hearing, which brings some hope to her case and to the #FreeBritney campaign.

Britney Spears has not yet filed to terminate the conservatorship, but her comments were made in. This is a brief summary.