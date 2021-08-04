What Does Andrew Cuomo’s Future Hold?

The New York governor’s time may be running out, as protestors gathered outside his office on Wednesday morning.

New York Attorney General Letitia James published a damning report on Tuesday detailing a months-long investigation into the sexual harassment complaints against Cuomo. According to a Marist poll released on Wednesday, 59 percent of New Yorkers want Cuomo to resign, but the governor is standing firm.

Cuomo’s popularity waned swiftly after he became one of the country’s most visible leaders during the outbreak. The third-term governor’s Emmy-winning COVID-19 briefings and bromance with his brother, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, put him in the good graces of the country, but the tide is turning.

A number of parliamentarians, including leading Democrats and MPs who may decide his fate in the coming months, have called for his resignation. Here’s what’s next for Cuomo, with impeachment and removal already on the table.

What did the investigation uncover?

Cuomo approved the probe on February 28, and it evaluated over 74,000 pieces of evidence, including audio recordings, photographs, and documents. With 179 people, interviews were done.

“The independent inquiry found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted many women and broke federal and state law in doing so,” James stated at a press conference on Tuesday.

Cuomo and other of his top staff members were also found to have retaliated against a woman who came forward to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, according to the state’s attorney general.

The governor participated in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” such as kissing, embracing, and groping, and made “many insulting statements of a provocative sexual nature,” according to the probe. Eleven women have lodged accusations against Cuomo, including nine state employees.

What was Cuomo’s reaction?

Cuomo has consistently disputed the charges, and he has not changed his mind in the wake of James’ story.

On Tuesday afternoon, the governor gave a taped reaction to the situation.

“At the outset, I stated that I would allow the process to develop. I didn’t want anyone to accuse me of interfering. I promised I’d keep my mouth shut, and I’ve done so, making only a few comments,” Cuomo stated. “However, because I participated with a review, I am now able to finally reveal the truth.”

Governor Cuomo’s Reaction to the Independent Reviewer’s Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU

August 3, 2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo)

. This is a condensed version of the information.