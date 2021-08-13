What Does a COVID Booster Shot Entail? Eligibility is explained in detail.

The US Food and Drug Administration has allowed the use of an additional vaccination dose—a COVID booster shot—for “certain immunocompromised patients” as the country fights “yet another wave of the COVID-19 epidemic,” the FDA stated in a statement on August 12.

The latest measure “does not apply to persons who are not immunocompromised,” according to the government agency, and “completely vaccinated individuals do not require an extra vaccination dose at this time.”

“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Thursday, “and the FDA is especially conscious that immunocompromised patients are particularly at risk for serious disease.”

According to Woodcock, the federal body found that “this tiny, susceptible group” could benefit from a third dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines after a “thorough review” of the available data.

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated that the category of vulnerable persons eligible for the booster shot was less than 3% of adults at a White House news briefing on Thursday.

The FDA announced that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Friday to explore “additional clinical recommendations for immunocompromised persons.”

Is the COVID Booster Shot Right for Me?

The booster shot is only for immunocompromised persons who need extra protection against COVID-19.

The FDA said Thursday that these people include “solid organ transplant recipients or those who have been diagnosed with diseases that are judged to have an equal level of immunocompromise.”

“People who are immunocompromised in a similar way to individuals who have had solid organ transplantation have a diminished ability to fight infections and other disorders, and they are especially sensitive to infections, including COVID-19,” the FDA noted.

Following a review of the current evidence on the use of a third vaccine dosage, the federal agency concluded that a booster shot could improve protection among these immunocompromised people.

According to the FDA, these people should take “physical precautions” to avoid infection.

“Close contacts of immunocompromised patients should get vaccinated, as suitable for their health status, to provide additional protection to their loved ones,” according to the statement.

When is the COVID Booster going to be released?

It is currently unknown when and how the booster COVID dose will be made available to those who are qualified. This is a condensed version of the information.