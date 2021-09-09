What Decisions Are Made Using Census Data?

Every ten years, the United States conducts a census to determine the number of members each state has in the House of Representatives and to guide the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal subsidies to local communities.

Demographic data reveals the changing face of America, while data on the fastest-growing and slowest-growing states reveals where people are relocating. These figures are used to determine which states would gain and lose seats in the House of Representatives (Texas, Florida, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon) (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia). These gains and losses might have a big impact on the November elections, since Democrats are on the verge of losing their tiny House majority.

Over the next decade, the United States will make a number of key decisions based on census data, including the distribution of House seats. Hundreds of choices, from policy to budget, will be made based on the once-in-a-decade count, both at the federal and municipal levels. Stacker developed a list of ten different decisions based on data from the United States Census Bureau, as well as news and government publications. Continue reading to see how important this constitutionally mandated count is to the running and formation of our country.

You might also be interested in learning about how America has changed since the first census in 1790.

Apportionment

The process of apportioning the 435 members in the House of Representatives among all 50 states is arguably the most important item done with census data. While the total number of House seats is set, the number of representatives allocated to each state varies based on population size. Article I, section 2 of the United States Constitution lays forth this system and process of representation.

Redistricting

In 1964, the United States Supreme Court ruled that congressional and state legislative districts should be designed as evenly as practicable to ensure that every citizen has a fair and equal say in how they are governed. Today, the geographically comprehensive census data is used for redistricting, ensuring that all citizens’ votes are counted equally. This is a condensed version of the information.