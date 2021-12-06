What Charges Have Been Leveled Against The Oath Keepers Ahead Of The January 6th Conspiracy Trial?

The largest January 6 trial in history will begin early next year, with many of the accused facing the most serious charges in connection with the insurgency.

The trials of 17 persons linked to the far-right Oath Keepers group will begin on January 31, 2022, with the latest suspect—Broadway actor and Michael Jackson lookalike James Beeks—being accused in late November with his other alleged co-conspirators.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes created the Oath Keepers, an expressly anti-government militia group, in 2009, and its members are preparing for a new civil war in the country. Although it accepts civilians, the organisation primarily recruits current and former law enforcement and military personnel.

Their members are suspected of intending to invade the Capitol building on January 6 and forcefully prevent the certification of the 2020 election results while dressed in paramilitary gear and forming a “stack” formation.

The Oath Keeper members are charged with conspiracy, hindering an official procedure, unlawful entry of a restricted facility or grounds, and refusing or impede specific police in regard to the January 6 incident, according to the latest indictment.

The conspiracy charges represent the investigation into the January 6 attack’s largest single indictment.

Due to the nature of their claimed offenses, there were speculations earlier this year that at least some Oath Keeper suspects could face “sedation” charges.

Donovan Crowl, Thomas Caldwell, and Jessica Watkins, Oath Keepers, were the first to be charged in the Capitol attack.

Since then, the trio has been charged in a number of superseding indictments alongside other Oath Keepers members and allies, increasing the total number of Oath Keepers members and allies to 17.

Sandra Parker, Bennie Parker, Laura Steele, Kelly Meggs, Connie Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Roberto Minuta, Joshua James, Jonathan Walden, Joseph Hackett, William Isaacs, David Moerschel, Brian Ulrich, and Beeks are the names of the actors Sandra Parker, Bennie Parker, Laura Steele, Kelly Meggs, Connie Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Roberto Minuta, Joshua James, Jonathan Walden, Joseph

Prosecutors claim that between November 3 and January 6, all 17 defendants conspired, conspired, confederated, and agreed to conduct an offense against the United States, specifically “to halt, delay, and hinder” the certification of the Electoral College vote in Congress.

According to the Department of Justice, Rhodes made an apparent call to arms on the Oath Keepers website two days before the January 6 attack.

The message from Rhodes was mentioned. This is a condensed version of the information.