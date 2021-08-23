‘What Are You Going to Do About It?’: A cop is accused of punching his wife after she harasses him.

After an alleged incident outside a sports bar in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, a Florida police officer was arrested.

According to an arrest report released to This website Monday afternoon by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD), the officer was accused of assaulting a man whose wife had spurned earlier attempts the officer had made inside the restaurant.

Naci Tuzcuoglu, the accused cop, has been identified by authorities. Tuzcuoglu was an officer with the Edgewater Police Department, according to an email sent to This website.

The event happened shortly after midnight on Sunday at Peanuts Restaurant and Sports Bar in New Smyrna Beach, about 15 miles north of Edgewater in Volusia County and about 90 miles northeast of Orlando. In the NSBPD report, neither the man Tuzcuoglu reportedly hit nor the individual’s wife were officially recognized.

Tuzcuoglu began chatting with the woman inside Peanuts as she was performing karaoke with her sister, according to the police report. According to the police report, when Tuzcuoglu placed his hands on the woman’s hips, she told him she was married and didn’t want his attention.

The woman stepped outside to talk with her husband after Tuzcuoglu continued. Tuzcuoglu approached the pair outdoors, showing them his badge and said, “I’m a cop, what are you going to do about it?” the couple told NSBPD.

Before officials came, Tuzcuoglu allegedly assaulted the woman’s husband multiple times. According to the NSBPD, the officer was arrested and charged with misdemeanor violence.

Tuzcuoglu was arrested and brought to the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to the NSBPD report. According to local news station WKMG-TV, he had been released on bond by Monday morning.

According to the police report, the Peanuts bouncer later informed authorities that the man Tuzcuoglu reportedly assaulted “did not initiate anything.”

The man collapsed and landed on a flower pot during the confrontation, according to the report. He refused to take medical treatment for his injuries, which included a cut on the bridge of his nose and a cut on his left eye, from attending officers.

Tuzcuoglu was formerly employed by the Daytona Beach Police Department before joining the Edgewater Police Department in September of last year.

Tuzcuoglu has been suspended pending the outcome of the police department’s inquiry, according to a statement shared with This website. This is a condensed version of the information.