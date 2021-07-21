What Are The Seattle Kraken’s Origins? What You Should Know About The NHL’s newest franchise

The Seattle Kraken, who recently become the NHL’s newest expansion franchise, will begin picking players on Wednesday night.

Following a vote by the NHL’s Board of Governors, Seattle was announced as the city for the league’s newest expansion team in 2018.

In 2018, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated, “Expanding to Seattle makes the National Hockey League more balanced, even more entire, and even more vibrant.” “Having a club in Seattle evens out the number of teams in our two conferences, balances out our geographic footprint, and sparks new rivalries out west, especially between Seattle and Vancouver.”

The NHL announced in July 2020 that the league’s Seattle franchise would be known as the Kraken, and presented a logo with a huge “S” to demonstrate support for their hometown.

In unveiling the team’s name, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman remarked, “The Seattle franchise has worked tirelessly to pick a team name, colors, and emblem that honor its profound history in our game.” “I can’t wait to see NHL players wear the unique and distinctive ‘S’ on their chests on Opening Night; it will have special significance for Seattle hockey fans. I’m ecstatic to see the Seattle Kraken join the National Hockey League.”

In July of this year, the team announced the signing of Ron Francis as general manager.

Tod Leiweke, the team’s CEO, said in a statement, “We are happy to introduce Ron as our GM after seven months of due diligence, research, conversations, interviews, and review.”

Francis described Seattle as a place with “a profound maritime history” while unveiling the team’s name.

“I believe this name represents a connection to the water as well as a fascination with what lies underneath it. “There’s a natural connection to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest,” Francis explained.

On June 24, the Kraken hired Dave Hackstol as their head coach. Hackstol was the assistant coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers before being selected the head coach of the league’s newest expansion team.

Francis noted in a statement announcing Hackstol’s hiring that he was searching for a “leader with NHL head coach experience.”

The Kraken will be unleashed on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.