What Are the New Rules for US Travelers on the EU Safe List?

Unvaccinated travelers arriving from the United States should face travel restrictions, according to the European Union (EU).

On Monday, the European Council of the European Union, which represents the EU’s 27 member states, decided to remove the United States off a Covid-19 “safe list” of countries.

What Is the European Union’s ‘Safe List’?

The European Council created the safe travel list as a consensus suggestion.

To be included on the list, a country must have had fewer than 75 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the previous 14 days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 3.9 million new cases were reported in the United States in the last 28 days.

The United States wasn’t the only country to be removed from the list; Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and the Republic of North Macedonia were also removed due to an increase in incidents.

Other factors that influence whether a country is approved include vaccination progress, an overall downward trend in new cases, the presence of variants of concern, more than 300 tests per 100,000 people with no more than 4% of those tests returning positive results in the last seven days, data reliability, a government’s overall response to Covid-19, and, in some cases, reciprability.

Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Qatar, Republic of Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, and China are currently among the countries on the list (the latter is subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

Member states may also use a “emergency brake” mechanism to impose temporary limitations on nations where the epidemiological situation has suddenly deteriorated or when a variation of concern has been identified.

These limitations would not apply to EU citizens, long-term EU residents, or essential travelers in this situation.

Non-EU Schengen Zone nations such as Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Lichtenstein are included on the safe list.

Because this advice is only for guidance, it is not legally binding, and so restrictions will vary between member states.

Who Can Travel to the EU from the United States?

People from nations not on the safe list will be allowed admission into the bloc if they are fully vaccinated or essential travelers, according to the recommendation.

You must have obtained your most recent vaccination if you are a vaccinated traveler. This is a condensed version of the information.