What are the Consequences of Treason? General Milley should be charged with a crime, according to Trump.

Former President Donald Trump wants General Mark Milley punished with treason if he privately assured his Chinese counterpart that the US had no plans to strike Beijing, a felony that could carry the death penalty.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is under fire from Republicans over charges made in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, Peril. According to the book, Milley promised General Li Zuocheng in October that if the US prepared to invade China, he would notify him ahead of time, stating, “I’m going to phone you ahead of time.” It won’t come as a surprise.”

In a statement, Trump said he would believe Milley would be charged with treason if he was negotiating with a Chinese general “behind the president’s back” and giving him guarantees he would be alerted of an impending attack. Also, Trump told Newsmax that he’s received “so many calls” accusing Milley of treason.

According to the United States Code, treason is a capital offense in the United States, and anyone found guilty of it can be condemned to death. Other penalties include a minimum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Anyone accused with treason is ineligible to hold public office.

Milley has not been charged with any crime, and while Trump and some of his supporters have called for him to be charged with treason, the majority of critics have asked for him to resign or be court-martialed.

On January 8, two days after the violence at the US Capitol, the general allegedly made a second call to Li. Milley reportedly told Li during that chat that America is “100% solid” and “everything is good,” but he noted that “democracy may be sloppy at times.”

Milley was reportedly concerned that Trump may “go rogue,” according to the book, and told senior staff members that they “never know what a president’s trigger point is,” according to CNN. He also allegedly told Pentagon leaders not to carry out any Trump-ordered military strike, including a nuclear-weapons launch, unless he was involved in the decision-making process.

If the book’s account is accurate, Trump has called for Milley to be tried for treason. This is a condensed version of the information.