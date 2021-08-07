What Are Air Plants and What Do They Do? Tillandsia Care Instructions

Finding the ideal plant for your home can be difficult, especially if watering, planting, and maintaining certain temperatures appear to be a major undertaking. Air plants, on the other hand, are low-maintenance and come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes.

With more than 1,700 different types, the National Gardening Association (NGA) estimates that there is an air plant for every occasion.

Some can produce flowers, while others are scented, and yet others are mostly green, resembling exotic stringy succulents.

We explain what distinguishes an air plant from other plants, where you should keep it, and how to care for these amazing creatures.

What Is An Air Plant And What Does It Do?

Air plants are highly fascinating and unlike any other plants you’ll find in your backyard.

They belong to the Tillandsia genus, which contains over 650 species.

Air plants are bromeliads that reside in desert areas, according to NGA Executive Director Dave Whitinger, and can grow and survive on very little.

He also mentioned that they belong to the same genus as Spanish moss, which has a texture comparable to theirs.

“Air plants are also bromeliads, which is a plant family that contains pineapples!” he told this website. When you consider the shape of the leaves on pineapple fruits, it makes sense.”

Calum Maddock, a gardening expert at HomeHow.co.uk, explained that these plants are different from many others we see because, rather than requiring nutrients from soil, they can obtain them from moisture in the air, making them significantly easier to maintain.

He also stated that the plants in South Africa and Mexico adhere to other organisms such as branches and even telephone cables.

“Tillandsia leaves are coated in water-absorbent cells known as trichomes, which are the principal moisture source,” he told this website. The leaves of some air plant species are so dense that they resemble frost.”

Their propensity to absorb moisture from the air has earned them the moniker.

Is it Best to Keep Air Plants Indoors?

As previously stated, they flourish in deserts, thus soil isn’t an issue for them.

As a result, maintaining them indoors is a highly practical choice, as many of the species in this genus do not require planting in the garden.

