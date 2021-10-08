What America’s Biggest Banks Have to Say About a Possible Debt Default

The US is getting closer to the Treasury Department’s October 18 deadline for Congress to address the debt ceiling, but lawmakers are still deadlocked.

If the country misses the deadline, the economy might suffer severe consequences, with the country potentially defaulting on its national debt. In that case, the country’s top banks would suffer significant losses, and CEOs from some of those institutions have already spoken out publicly about the situation.

The political deadlock, according to Wells Fargo representatives, has already had an impact on the markets.

According to Bloomberg, Wells Fargo analysts Zachary Griffiths and Erik Nelson advised clients in a Tuesday note that the danger of a debt-ceiling confrontation roiling markets like it did in 2011 is undervalued. “We mean this from both the Democratic and Republican perspectives of brinkmanship.” The analysts are pointing to a similar political standoff over raising the debt ceiling that occurred in 2011. Despite the fact that the United States did not default on its debt at the time, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country’s debt from AAA, causing long-term Treasury yields and stock market losses.

Democrats are currently attempting to increase or suspend the debt ceiling to avoid the United States defaulting on its debt, which would significantly harm the country’s credit rating. They want Republicans to vote on raising the debt ceiling, pointing out that the existing debt includes $8 trillion in expenditures approved by Republican Donald Trump during his presidency. Republicans, on the other hand, have refused to lend their support, preferring to see Democrats increase the debt ceiling through reconciliation, which does not require Republican votes.

President Joe Biden called bank and industry leaders to the White House on Wednesday in an attempt to persuade Republicans to support raising the debt ceiling. The gathering included executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Intel Corp., Citigroup, Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Nasdaq Inc., and Deloitte.

“I think the Senate Republicans’ position not only disingenuous, but also dangerous and a little shameful, especially as we crawl our way out of a pandemic,” Biden said at the conference. “Our markets are trembling, and America’s savings are at risk.” Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman acknowledged the market volatility already evident during the discussion. This is a condensed version of the information.