What Alec Baldwin Had to Say in His First Interview About the Fatal Shooting on the Set of “Rust”

Alec Baldwin has spoken out for the first time on camera since the killing of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust with a toy gun.

After stopping by the side of the road near Manchester, Vermont, to speak with members of the media who had been following him, Baldwin referred to the cinematographer as “my friend.”

Baldwin inadvertently fired a gun loaded with a real bullet on the set, killing Hutchins, 42. Prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges being brought in the case.

Baldwin expressed his grief and horror following the incident on Twitter, but his conversation with the group on Saturday was the first time he had spoken about it in person.

Baldwin, who claimed he was told not to talk about the investigation, said he took Hutchins to dinner with the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was injured in the accident, the day he arrived in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin told the audience, “We were a very, very well-oiled crew, shooting a film together, and then this horrific tragedy happened,” with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, standing next to him documenting the chat.

“I’ve been told numerous times not to make any remarks about the ongoing investigation, and I can’t,” he said, before asking the crowd, “what other questions do you have?”

“Her name is Halyna,” an irate Hilaria Baldwin intervened when one of the journalists mentioned he had forgotten Hutchins’ name. You should know her name if you’re spending this much time waiting for us.” After that, the actor revealed that he had visited with Hutchins’ husband and kid and that “the guy is overwhelmed with grief.” “There are occasionally incidental incidents on production, but nothing like this,” Alec Baldwin stated, “this is a one in a trillion event.” “We are in daily contact with him because we are very concerned about his family and his child,” he said, “and we are eagerly expecting the sheriff’s department to inform us of the findings of the inquiry.” “I couldn’t answer that question,” Baldwin said when asked if he would work on another film set where firearms are utilized. “I am aware that there is a continuing push to limit. This is a condensed version of the information.