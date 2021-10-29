‘What a Phony,’ says a Florida newspaper, describing Ron DeSantis as a ‘Fraud’ over the COVID victory lap.

After attempting to take credit for declining COVID-19 infections across the state, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was chastised by a major Florida newspaper.

After DeSantis highlighted Florida’s low COVID-19 case rate in a Wednesday news release, the Orlando Sentinel editorial board lambasted him as a “fake” and a “phony” in an editorial on Friday. The governor’s office attributed the recent drop to DeSantis’ “leadership and our data-driven, mandate-free strategy.” “Now that the numbers are finally declining, DeSantis has the arrogance, the courage, to conduct a victory lap,” the editorial board of the newspaper wrote.

“For long of the summer, Florida led the nation in case rates, and our governor remained mute.” Not completely silent, to be sure. The editors added, “He did rant against mask and vaccine mandates, measures intended to prevent people from becoming ill.”

“Now, a governor whose sole contribution to combating the outbreak was to expand antibody therapies for sick persons is taking entire credit for the drop in cases,” the editorial board continued.

According to the editorial, DeSantis was acting like a “firefighter pouring a bucket of water on a house that’s already been burned down and then declaring success.” “What a sham,” the writers said of the governor’s reaction. What a liar.” The editorial board then compared the COVID spike in Florida, the third most populous state in the country, to the numbers in California, the state with the most people. California is led by Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

“According to Johns Hopkins University data, over 21,000 people died of COVID in Florida between the beginning of July and the end of October.” Since the pandemic began 20 months ago, those four horrible, awful months have responsible for one in every three COVID deaths—nearly 60,000 fatalities,” the board wrote.

“Compare that to California, a hot-weather state with roughly twice the population of Florida and a governor who cares about public health.” According to Johns Hopkins, California experienced only 8,600 COVID deaths during that same summer surge, accounting for around 11% of the state’s total COVID mortality since the epidemic began.” The editorial referred to the governor of Florida’s answer as “Orwellian,” a reference to George Orwell, author of the classic dystopian novel 1984.

