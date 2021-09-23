What a game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are hosting, according to Buzzy Cohen.

Jeopardy! Buzzy Cohen, the quiz show’s champion and past guest host, is hoping for some quiet after the tumultuous hosting situation.

Following the Mike Richards affair, it has been confirmed that the hosting duties will be split between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for the rest of the year.

“Beginning Monday, September 20, Bialik will host several weeks of episodes, which will air through November 5,” the quiz program said last week. After then, Bialik and Jennings will alternate hosting duties through the end of the calendar year, depending on their schedules.”

Many fans have applauded the choice, including previous guest host—and one-time frontrunner for the job—Cohen, who said he is glad to see Jennings and Bialik take the reigns and replace the late and much-loved Alex Trebek.

“A little more consistency until the conclusion of the year would be nice. @missmayim and @KenJennings, go get ’em!” Following the announcement, Cohen took to Twitter.

Bialik has expressed interest in hosting the event on several occasions. Last week, The Big Bang Theory star addressed up about the Mike Richards scandal in an essay for This website.

After abusive statements he made on a podcast several years ago surfaced, Richards was compelled to resign as presenter and executive producer.

“I didn’t know who the other host was going to be right away,” Bialik wrote. “After Mike Richards was introduced as permanent host, a few more weeks passed before everything changed and Mike stepped down.”

“I believe everyone who has worked with me will agree that, as someone who has been acting since I was a child, I go where I’m directed and perform the job I’m given. I take care of what is in front of me. I don’t pay attention to my industry’s news very closely. That’s how I tackled the situation.”

"Of course, I kept in touch with Mike since he was my boss at the time, and I didn't want anything bad to happen to him, or