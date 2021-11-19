“We’ve Heard All the ‘Pig’ Jokes Before,” say cops in a hilarious video of a pig chase.

After being assigned to collect a loose pig, Cincinnati police officers have challenged the public to be more inventive with their jokes.

The pig, dubbed “Oinker,” was found walking through Bond Hill on Wednesday afternoon after police responded to a call about it.

Two officers arrived at the site and discovered Oinker near an apartment building.

Naturally, there was a chase. The police attempt to confine the pig many times using some sort of lasso, according to bodycam footage shared to the Cincinnati Police Department’s Twitter account.

We don’t have to “lasso” a loose pig every day while on patrol, and we’ve heard all the “pig” jokes before. With the comments, you’ll have to be a little imaginative. Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) (pic.twitter.com/CUiNTZupSt) (@CincyPD) (pic.twitter.com/CUiNTZupSt) (pic.twitter.com 18 November 2021 The pig would flee whenever one of the officers approached. Bystanders also tried to assist. After one of the cops distracted the pig, authorities were able to get the lasso around its neck.

This appeared to distress the pig, as it began squealing and even refused to eat the food that the cops had placed in front of it.

However, the cops were able to quickly get Oinker into the back of their patrol cruiser, where it was later seen happily munching an apple core without the lasso around its neck.

Oinker was transferred to the Cincinnati Animal CARE humane organization, which had previously sheltered the pig, according to the police department.

“It’s not every day we have to lasso a loose pig while on patrol,” the agency tweeted.

“P.S., we’ve already heard all the ‘pig’ jokes.” You’ll have to be a little more inventive with your comments.” It’s not the first time police officers have had to respond to an incident with an unruly animal in recent months.

Officers in New Zealand were dispatched earlier this month to assist a woman who was being scared by a possum that was charging at her every time she exited the house, preventing her from reaching her car.

According to The Guardian newspaper, when police arrived, they discovered the possum in question, which rapidly became too near for comfort, creeping up one of the cops’ legs.

