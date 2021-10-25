West Virginia, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the US, is not expected to reach 70% vaccination rates until 2023.

According to the Brown University tracker, West Virginia has the lowest vaccination rate of any state in the country, and if it keeps going at this rate, it won’t reach 70 percent of its adult population until February 2023.

The figure of 70% is thought to be the bare minimum of vaccines required to limit the development of COVID-19. While the majority of states have already reached that goal, only roughly 58 percent of West Virginia’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state is still battling to persuade large segments of its people to get immunized.

Governor Jim Justice has repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, bribing them with rewards like a new Corvette, college scholarships, a dream wedding, and free gas for ten years, as well as his bulldog, Babydog. He has, however, resisted the idea of vaccine mandates, signing legislation on Friday mandating businesses to accept vaccine exemptions.

Justice remarked during a press conference on Friday that he respects people’s “strong” religious convictions and medical concerns that influence their decision to get vaccinated. The bill isn’t expected to take effect until 2022, and some critics have suggested that federal legislation may render it obsolete.

President Joe Biden said in September that he had directed the Department of Labor to compel employees at businesses with at least 100 employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The mandate’s details have yet to be announced, but because employees can choose to be tested rather than vaccinated, it’s probable that businesses will not be required to give medical or religious exemptions.

The purpose of Biden’s proposal is to encourage people to be vaccinated, and while vaccine requirements in hospitals have resulted in a modest number of vaccinations, the testing option may prove to be a barrier to getting people to get vaccinated. Only approximately 66 percent of state workers in California who are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing have done so, leaving roughly 58,000 workers to undergo weekly testing instead.

California provides proof that vaccination rates alone aren't enough to prevent rising infections; despite a high vaccination rate, the state observed an increase in cases throughout the summer.