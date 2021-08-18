West Virginia Governor Opposes Statewide Mask Requirements, Stating That “Local Control Is Working”

West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice stated Wednesday that he has not yet imposed a statewide mask mandate, but that if local measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 are shown to be insufficient, he may do so.

Justice said his decision not to impose a statewide mask mandate is part of a “difficult dance” as he tries to strike a balance between keeping the people of his state safe and acknowledging those who strongly oppose face covering requirements during a press briefing in which he and state health officials shared updates on the virus’ spread.

For the time being, he said, local officials’ attempts to educate locals about mask use are “working.”

Justice stated, “We believe the local control is working, and it is functioning well.” “I am still fully prepared to act on a statewide level in terms of facial coverings if I believe it is not—that the local individuals are not doing a good job, and it is not working on the local level.”

Justice stated that he and other state officials “do not have a playbook” for managing the coronavirus epidemic and making judgments on how to respond.

“I’m trying to maintain a sense of balance and keep us all together,” Justice explained. “I’m trying to keep the state together without expressing my personal opinions or whatever.”

More than 175,600 COVID-19 infections have been documented since the pandemic began last year, according to a COVID-19 data dashboard updated Wednesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. According to the dashboard, the state had a 7.3 percent testing positivity rate as of Wednesday.

During the briefing, Justice stated that there were 458 verified Delta variant cases in his state. The virus variation, which first appeared in the United States early this year and has since expanded across the country, is thought to be more easily transmissible than previous virus varieties.

Justice expressed his displeasure with those who have not yet received their vaccinations. According to official data, around half of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and at least 60% have received at least one vaccine dosage.

“West Virginia, it’s too late. It’s too late for you to say, ‘Oh, we should have gotten vaccinated,'” Justice explained. “You. This is a condensed version of the information.