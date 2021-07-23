‘We’re not doing that in Florida,’ Ron DeSantis said of mask mandates for children.

Children will not be required to wear masks in Florida, according to Governor Ron DeSantis, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state.

“There has been chatter about people campaigning for mandatory masks for children at the federal level. That’s not something we’re going to do in Florida, okay?” DeSantis stated this during a press conference held at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce on Thursday.

DeSantis was at the school to sign a ceremonial measure promoting early literacy.

DeSantis continued, “We want kids to be able to be kids.” “They must be able to breathe.” It’s quite inconvenient for them to do so. There isn’t a lot of science behind it.”

The governor stated that parents can prepare their children for school in whichever way they desire, but that there should be no governmental or federal mandate requiring facial coverings.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advised Monday that all students ages 2 and up wear masks when they return to in-person instruction this autumn, citing a nationwide spike in instances.

The AAP also advised that all employees, regardless of immunization status, wear masks at school. In the United States, COVID-19 immunizations are only available to children aged 12 and up.

In Atlanta, Georgia, public schools will introduce a universal mask-wearing standard that will apply to all schools and facilities in the system. During the school and workday, as well as in after-school events, all students and staff members will be obliged to wear face coverings in all schools and buildings.

Despite Florida’s soaring case numbers, DeSantis has redoubled his opposition to limitations.

According to a White House adviser, Florida accounted for one in every five new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States last week. According to the most recent data, Florida’s current seven-day average of new cases is far and away the highest in the country.

The state’s test positivity rate was 11.5 percent last week, according to the Florida Department of Health. The state registered 45,603 new cases in the week beginning July 9, nearly doubling the previous week’s total.

The nation’s top doctor, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, said Wednesday he was “very worried” about the mounting COVID-19 cases in Florida and urged the state’s unvaccinated population to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

