Wendy’s Employee Shows How It Makes Its “All-Natural Lemonade” in Buckets

According to a Wendy’s employee, the chain’s notorious “all-natural” lemonade is made with buckets and tap water.

The employee, who goes by the online handle Naay, posted a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok with the description “Wendy’s lemonade.”

She films three tubs filled with a yellow liquid while turning to an empty one in the restaurant, in an unknown place, dressed in the uniform and wearing an apron.

“We’re here to make lemonade,” she says, adding, “I already did three, but basically you just pour this.”

Naay is carrying a container of Hubert’s lemonade with the words “lemonade base” printed on it.

She then takes a bag and adds, “Then pour this puree in for the strawberry,” as she puts the combination into the lemonade base already in the tub.

She stirs everything up before putting each bucket in the sink and fills it with tap water, saying, “You have to fill it up to right here.”

“Now I’ll teach you how to prepare the lemonade we’re giving ya’ll,” Naay says as she records the full tubs, lids on, resting on the counter.

She fills a branded plastic cup with tropical berry sauce instead of the original lemonade flavor, which she claims would ordinarily be filled with the original lemonade flavor. However, when she makes it for herself, she alters the size and flavor.

“You’re supposed to fill it all the way up to the four,” she explained, explaining why she wasn’t measuring out the necessary quantity.

The video closes with Naay, who says she’s from New York on Instagram, sipping on a customized drink she concocted for herself.

In case anyone else wants to order it, she later confirmed it was a “strawberry lemonade with tropical berry syrup.”

In response to questions, Naay described the lemonade-making procedure as “pouring a carton into a bucket and stirring it.”

The Wendy’s website lists pineapple mango lemonade, strawberry lemonade, tropical berry lemonade and its flagship all-natural lemonade as current flavours.

The website describes the original flavour, which costs $2.89 for a small and $3.59 for a large, as: “Real lemonade with no artificial ingredients or preservatives.”

