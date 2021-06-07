Weinstein’s extradition to California has been postponed yet again.

Harvey Weinstein’s extradition from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges may be delayed further, according to his lawyer, due to administrative obstacles.

According to Norman Effman, a hearing on a recently filed challenge has been scheduled on June 15.

Weinstein had been scheduled to be transferred from Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo next week after being convicted of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape in New York City last spring.

Los Angeles prosecutors want him extradited to the state to face charges of assaulting five women in the city.