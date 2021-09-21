Weeks after the Supreme Court allowed evictions to resume, progressives launch a new eviction moratorium effort.

Several leftist senators have launched a new push to reinstate a nationwide eviction moratorium, just weeks after the Supreme Court reinstated evictions.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Cori Bush of Missouri filed a measure on Tuesday that would direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to enact an eviction restriction, citing the fact that COVID-19 deaths have reached their highest level since early March.

The law also amends a portion of the Public Health Service Act, giving the Department of Health and Human Services permanent authority to impose eviction moratoriums in the event of a public health emergency.

“This pandemic is far from ended, and we must do everything we can to protect tenants from the hurt and trauma of wrongful eviction, which upends the lives of those trying to rebuild their lives,” Warren said in a statement. “Forcing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes will compound the public health catastrophe while also harming families, communities, and the overall recovery.”

At the end of August, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority permitted evictions to continue across the United States, preventing the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delta variant-fueled boom makes a moratorium vital, according to Bush, who pressed Biden to prolong the moratorium until the end of August and was previously evicted herself.

“We must do everything we can to save lives as the Delta variant continues to drive people to quarantine, close schools, and suffocate companies. That begins with ensuring that everyone is safely housed,” she explained. A total of three dozen legislators voted in favor of the bill.

Since the moratorium was lifted, eviction filings have begun to rise, but most supporters believe a surge in real evictions is still weeks away. According to the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, about 3.7 million people in the US risk eviction in the next two months as of August 30. This is slightly higher than the figures from the beginning of August.

Many renters who are facing eviction rely on emergency rental assistance to stay in their homes. However, because the money has taken a long time to reach them, pressure has grown to reimpose a.