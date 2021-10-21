Weeks after giving birth, his wife died of COVID. He is now battling for custody of his stepsons.

Billy and Amanda Perry were lying in bed one night and had the usual chat that many married couples have: What would I do if something happened to me?

Billy is trying to preserve custody of his stepsons and care for a newborn infant while grieving the death of his wife to COVID-19, a vow he never imagined he’d have to honor.

“Before they put her on the ventilator, I told her that I would do everything I could to help her raise her two sons. And I will, as well “According to Billy, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

Amanda, 36, was hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after repeated miscarriages until additional information regarding the virus’s impact on pregnant women became accessible. According to Elizabeth Ratliff, a high school classmate, she had planned to obtain the vaccine as soon as she gave birth.

Amanda, however, tested positive for COVID-19 at the 32-week period of her pregnancy.

Amanda and her husband went 40 miles from their home in Dickson, Tennessee, to Nashville on September 14, the day after she was diagnosed, to receive monoclonal antibody treatment. Amanda had problems breathing the next day when she awoke, so the pair rushed to the Horizon Medical Center, which was 15 minutes away from their home.

To save their baby’s life, doctors performed an emergency C-section. Because there were no beds available in the COVID intensive care unit, the couple spent the next few days in the emergency room.

“We were conversing shortly after the cesarean, and she said, ‘He’s very cute.’ I can’t wait to hold him in my arms. I’m going to see him as soon as I receive a negative test,’ “Ratliff remembers something. “She genuinely believed she’d be out of [the hospital]in a week or so.” Amanda last saw her newborn son, Nolan, when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville’s newborn intensive care unit.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are 60 percent more likely than non-pregnant women of the same age to wind up in the critical care unit, and more than 80 percent more likely to require a ventilator. This is a condensed version of the information.