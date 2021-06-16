Weather Hazards and Safety Risks to Watch Out For During the Arizona Monsoon Season in 2021

According to the National Weather Service, Arizona’s monsoon season extends from June to September, officially from June 15 to September 30.

The NWS reports that “monsoonal moisture does not normally reach the region until the first week of July” in northern Arizona.

“Many distinct elements impact when it starts each year throughout the spring and early summer. During monsoon season, much of the area receives 40 to 50 percent of its yearly precipitation,” it adds.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), the season can bring thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, hail, high winds, flash flooding, dust storms, and intense heat due to the higher humidity level.

During monsoon season, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) cautions that Arizona and its citizens may face “life-threatening and devastating weather threats.”

What exactly is a monsoon?

A monsoon, according to the National Weather Service, is defined as “large-scale wind shifts that deliver moist tropical air to arid desert areas, such as the southwestern United States.”

Several other parts of the world, including Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and South America, are affected by a monsoon pattern. “Due to the height of the Tibetan Plateau, the Indian Monsoon is the strongest in the world,” according to the NWS.

What is the cause of a monsoon?

The “intense heating” of the land over Mexico and the southwestern United States during the early summer months generates wind shifts in the low levels of the atmosphere, according to the NWS.

The Gulf of California and the eastern Pacific Ocean, which are the two main sources of “monsoonal moisture” in northern Arizona, carry moisture. Moisture is transported northward into Mexico and the American Southwest by the winds.

Another key aspect of monsoon development is in the atmosphere’s upper levels. A “strong subtropical ridge of high pressure” over Mexico in June blocks moisture flow toward the north, the NWS explains.

“This is why northern Arizona normally sees some of the hottest and driest weather of the year during June. However, as we head into late June and early July the ridge of high pressure shifts northward into the Southern Plains or Southern Rockies.

“The shifting ridge axis allows low and mid level moisture to move northward. The combination of the low, mid, and upper level moisture surge. This is a brief summary.