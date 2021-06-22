‘We worked it out,’ says Schumer. Following Manchin’s vote in favor of starting debate on the voting bill,

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced on Tuesday that he will vote yes to commence debate on a voting rights bill.

“Over the last month, I’ve pushed to repeal the far-reaching sections of S.1, the For the People Act – which I oppose,” Manchin stated in a statement to This website. “I’ve reached an agreement with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures fair, accessible, and secure elections. Today, I will vote ‘YES’ to move forward with debate on this improved voting law as a substitute amendment to ensure that every qualified voter can cast a ballot and participate in our wonderful democracy.”

“By expanding voter access through early voting and vote by mail for people who are eligible but unable to vote in person, our compromise proposal makes it easier to vote,” the statement said. “Moreover, the bill has been amended to include voter ID requirements that attempt to increase the security of our elections without making voting more difficult for Americans.”

“He came to my office about two hours ago, and we worked it out,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN on Tuesday.

Schumer stated, “Senator Manchin has informed me that he would vote yes on the motion to move to debate the legislation.” “I have promised him that if our Republican colleagues do not impede and allow us to move on with the debate, we will consider his proposed alternative amendment first.”

Senate Democrats have 50 votes in favor of the bill, according to Manchin’s decision to commence debate.

Despite Manchin’s decision, Republicans on the opposite side of the aisle have remained united in their opposition to the bill’s consideration.

“Unfortunately, despite the modest amendments made to focus the bill on the basic concerns facing our democracy, my Republican colleagues refused to allow debate of this legislation,” Manchin said in a statement.

