‘We Win When We Go Down,’ says Jim Jones, who commits the world’s largest mass murder-suicide.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

This article contains content that some people may find upsetting.

Jones handed the inhabitants a rare free day on Saturday, November 18, 1978. He desired a laid-back atmosphere in the neighborhood. In the pavilion, teenagers played basketball, a girls’ drill team practiced their routines to music, while elementary school students watched American cartoons.

Ryan and Speier, who had stayed in a guest home, got up early the next morning to resume their interviews.

The journalists came from Port Kaituma in the middle of the morning, irritated that the Temple dump truck had been two hours late in picking them up. Jones was dressed in the same red shirt and sunglasses as the night before for the final interview with the NBC crew. In a light-blue leisure suit, NBC correspondent Don Harris sat down to confront him. He pressed Jones on the rumors of bogus detention once more, and Jones flatly rejected them. Harris then took Gosney’s note from his pocket and delivered it to the Temple leader. Jones finished reading and looked disgusted at Harris.

“Friend, people play games,” Jones explained. “They’ll lie, they’ll lie, they’ll lie. What can I do to deal with liars? Are you going to… leave us alone, I ask you? Please get out of here.” The reporters were approached by an older woman wearing cat’s-eye glasses. Edith Parks stated, “We want to leave.” Her group consisted of seven persons. To request a second plane, an aide walked to the radio room. Jones approached the Parks family, who had recently joined his Indianapolis church. “Please don’t go with him,” he begged; it would be disastrous if his most ardent supporters deserted him now. “Give me a week or two and I’ll hand over your passports and $5,000 to each of you.” It was a daring proposal. The Parks, like all Temple members, had signed up their worldly possessions to the religion and would return home penniless. They now understood better than to put their faith in Jim Jones. Jerry Parks, Edith’s son, didn’t mince words. “You kept us as slaves here, and now we’re free,” he added.

