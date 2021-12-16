‘We Reign for 100 Years,’ says Steve Bannon, who hopes for a century of pro-Trump Republican rule.

Steve Bannon expressed his want for former President Donald Trump’s supporters to rule the country for a century, adding that they should “reign for 100 years.”

The remark was made by Bannon, a former Trump strategist, on an episode of his War Room podcast on Wednesday. He made the remark while speaking with former Trump aide Jason Miller on the forthcoming midterm elections in 2022 and the presidential race in 2024.

“As far as Biden goes, I don’t see any way that he runs for re-election in 2024,” Miller, the CEO of Gettr and a former adviser to Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, told Bannon. He projected that after the 2022 midterm elections, Democratic “elites” would persuade Biden he needed to resign down. Republicans are expected to win handily in those races, according to him.

“The best-case scenario for Democrats is a 60-seat victory for Republicans. “I’m hearing rumors of a historic 90-, even 100-seat landslide—one of the largest, if not the largest, in history,” Miller added.

“Yeah, 100 seats, we reign for 100 years,” Bannon promptly said. This, I have to tell you, is the key.” Bannon was legally pardoned by Trump just before he left office in January. A former president’s associate was charged with fraud in connection with a crowdfunding campaign he ran to raise money for a border wall between the United States and Mexico. After refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Bannon was indicted for criminal contempt of Congress last month.

Bannon, like many other Trump supporters, has become a vocal supporter of the former president’s absurd claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” to benefit Vice President Joe Biden. On his War Room podcast, he has repeatedly propagated the accusations while also praising pro-Trump Republicans’ efforts to retake control of Congress and the White House.

“We now have Trumpism in power.” “That’s when we went to the 4,000 shock warriors we need to man the government,” Bannon stated earlier this month in an episode of his podcast. He urged Trump supporters to get ready to seize power.

“Get them ready right now,” says the narrator. Right? With the landing, we’ll be on the beach. This is a condensed version of the information.