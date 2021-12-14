‘We Need to Take Back Our Tenderloin,’ says San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Mayor London Breed of San Francisco announced a series of public safety initiatives on Tuesday, claiming that they will result in a “safer San Francisco.”

The strategy attempts to shake up illicit street vendor operations, reform surveillance technology restrictions, and secure emergency police money. Breed’s safety policy also includes the implementation of an emergency intervention strategy in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood to combat violence.

Breed said in a Medium post on Tuesday that her office has told the city’s Department of Emergency Management to “bring the same degree of multi-agency coordination, and unrelenting emphasis on health and safety to the Tenderloin” as it did in the city’s COVID-19 response.

“What’s going on in the Tenderloin has to come to an end,” Breed wrote. She recalled visiting neighborhood residents who said they had dealt with drug dealers frightening elderly people and shootings near the parks where their children played.

The Tenderloin, according to Breed, is a neighborhood “full of families, elders and children, new immigrants and lifelong residents, new immigrants and older inhabitants,” with “a rich heritage of arts and culture.” Nonetheless, she wrote on Medium that the neighborhood “has been home to some of our city’s most entrenched challenges for years,” which she described as a “undeniable truth.” In San Francisco, we need to rethink our approach to public safety. It’s impossible for us to be a place where anything goes on the street.

Today, I’m introducing a series of new initiatives aimed at improving our city’s public safety. https://t.co/njI6JUOhmi December 14, 2021 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) Breed said the intervention plan will focus on preventing or disrupting violent crime, drug deals, drug usage, and illicit street sales to address those issues. It will also work to improve emergency medical calls, neighborhood cleanliness, housing resources, and other aspects that will allow inhabitants to have “safe passage and accessibility.” The mayor stated, “We need to reclaim our Tenderloin.”

According to Breed’s article, the intervention strategy is already in the works and will continue to evolve in the coming months. Bringing temporary lights into “critical places” and warrant sweeps by local law enforcement were among the first issues addressed. “Taking on the” will be the next phase. This is a condensed version of the information.