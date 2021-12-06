‘We Made a Mistake,’ says restaurant after turning away armed officers.

Three police officers were recently denied service at a San Francisco restaurant after staff became concerned that they were armed.

On Union Street in the city’s North Beach district, officers were sent away from Hilda and Jesse on Friday.

The restaurant’s owners first defended their choice to order the officers to leave, but have since apologized in the face of mounting criticism.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unpleasant event on Friday when we asked officers of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” stated owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton in an Instagram message.

"We appreciate all members of the police who work tirelessly to keep us secure, particularly during these trying times." As we mend and continue to build bridges with the SFPD, we hope this will be an educational moment for us. This is a challenging situation, and we handled it poorly."