‘We Heard Huge Screams,’ says man in custody after baby is killed in a wrong-way hit-and-run accident.

After a car accident in New York City that left a mother gravely injured and her three-month-old infant dead, a man has been arrested.

According to ABC 7, the event occurred at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. Two males driving a silver 2017 Honda Civic were driving in the wrong direction when they collided with a black Honda Civic, sending one or both of them careening into a nearby sidewalk.

When one of the automobiles hit them, a mother, 33, was pushing her young daughter in a stroller.

The other vehicle’s driver was brought to a local hospital, although she was not critically hurt. In the midst of the turmoil, another man was injured.

At this moment, the victims’ identities have not been revealed.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating, according to a statement issued to This website by the New York City Police Department. “The identify of the dead is being withheld awaiting proper notification of the deceased’s family.”

According to witnesses, the infant was catapulted 15-20 feet from the impact of the crash.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, told the New York Post, “They went flying.”

The baby was transferred to Brooklyn Hospital Center for treatment, but he died later. Her mother was rushed to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she is now in critical condition.

The unnamed witness reportedly told the Post that he had observed the same silver vehicle speeding and nearly escaping a collision with numerous persons on bikes a little distance up the street.

According to ABC 7, “my cousin heard the hit and we hurried to the window and heard huge shouts of ‘oh my God,’ and then there was a woman lying down on the floor,” said Anne Sophie Plume, another witness to the event. “At first, we assumed it was a hit-and-run since there was so much running going on. So we knew it was severe, and it was awful.”

After attempting to leave, the driver of the silver Honda Civic that allegedly caused the accident was apprehended and put into jail by police. The vehicle’s other occupant left the scene and is still on the loose.

