‘We Don’t Need Your Lectures,’ says Australian Minister to Ted Cruz.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been chastised by the chief minister of Australia’s Northern Territory for condemning “COVID tyranny” in Australia over the adoption of rigorous vaccine mandates.

The Northern Territory of Australia has one of the harshest vaccination laws in the world. On October 13, Chief Minister Michael Gunner declared that by November 13, all frontline workers, including those in retail, healthcare, and other public-facing positions, must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. They will be unable to work in their current position if they do not comply, and those who do not comply will be fined AU$5,000 (about $3,700).

“Of course, there are exceptions, but they are very limited and must be supported by medical proof. The fact that you don’t want to get the vaccine isn’t a valid excuse “Gunner went on to say.

Later that day, Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted about the severe requirements, condemning them and sharing a video of Gunner declaring them.

“I adore Australians. Australia has a renowned history of rugged independence; I’ve always referred to it as the Texas of the Pacific. Their current government’s Covid tyranny is shameful and awful. Individual liberty is important. I support the Australian people “Cruz sent out a tweet.

On Sunday, Gunner responded to Cruz with a lengthy retort on Twitter.

“@tedcruz, greetings from Down Under. Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the Territory. I’m the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. A few facts concerning COVID are shown below “Gunner remarked.

“COVID has claimed the lives of nearly 70,000 Texans. In the territory, there have been no deaths. Did you realize that? “He went on to say,

"Vaccination is critical here because we have vulnerable populations to safeguard, as well as the world's oldest continuously living civilization. Did you realize that? We've gone to great lengths to safeguard the Territory. That has kept us both safe and liberated. In the last 18 months, we've only been in lockdown for eight days. Our workplaces and educational institutions."