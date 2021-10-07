‘We Don’t Need Their Permission to Protect Texas,’ says Texas’ Department of Public Safety in response to Biden’s border policy.

Texas border and public safety officials joined Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican state leaders on Wednesday to discuss a set of policy ideas aimed at boosting border security along the US-Mexico border.

The ten measures stated in the suggestions range from finishing the border wall to cracking down on U.S.-bound migrants who enter the nation illegally, as well as reinstituting controversial border tactics championed during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Following a meeting with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials, Abbott and nine other Republican governors held a press conference in South Texas on Wednesday to outline their policy proposals. The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steven McCraw, also spoke at the press conference, praising Abbott’s efforts to move Texas from a “reactive” to a “proactive” attitude. McCraw said of the planned border policies that the Texas governor has “formulated a strategy that incorporates all the border basics, including infrastructure, manpower, capabilities, technology, and doctrine, that can secure the Texas-Mexico border.”

“Unfortunately, Texas has made it quite apparent—the governor has made it abundantly plain. We can’t wait for it to happen in Washington. To preserve Texas, we don’t need their permission “According to McCraw.

The head of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, also remarked about the differences between the Republican governors’ plans and Biden’s administration’s policy positions, which he claimed continue to “reward criminals.”

“The Biden administration’s position is clear: if you cross the border illegally, you will be punished. And that is exactly what the current administration is doing “Judd remarked. “Individuals will continue to come if we continue to incentivize lawlessness, if we continue to reward people for unlawfully crossing borders.” Following their remarks, some of the Republican governors who attended the press conference and, according to Abbot, were scheduled to tour areas of the border later in the day made remarks. Doug Ducey of Arizona, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Brad Little of Idaho, Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Greg Gianforte of Montana, and Mike DeWine of Ohio were among the governors that visited Texas.

All ten members of the Republican Party. This is a condensed version of the information.