‘We Don’t Feel Appreciated,’ say Alabama nurses protesting wages and COVID working conditions.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, nurses in Birmingham, Alabama are protesting unfair pay and bad working conditions.

More than two dozen nurses at UAB Hospital refused to log in for the night shift on Monday, according to WIAT, a local CBS station. Nurses gathered outside the hospital to discuss the impact of the health crisis on their profession.

One nurse told WIAT, “It’s been quite overwhelming.” “We don’t feel valued.” We’d like someone to come down and be willing to talk to us.”

According to WVTM13, the staff has reached a point where they are “very defeated.”

“We love what we do, we love our patients, and we want to keep fighting and caring for them,” she said, “but all we want is to be well compensated and treated while saving all the lives we can.”

On its Twitter feed, WVTM13 broadcast a video of the demonstration as well as interviews with numerous nurses.

WHAT’S GOING ON RIGHT NOW: Due to working conditions and the loss of COVID-19 pay, the night shift at UAB is refusing to clock in. https://t.co/Gki5YK032T

— September 7, 2021, #WVTM13 (@WVTM13)

President of the Alabama State Nurses Association, Lindsey Harris, also spoke at the ceremony. Nurses in Alabama are paid 8% less on average than their counterparts in neighboring states, according to Harris.

Around 10 p.m., the night-shift staff arrived at the hospital to care for the patients, according to UAB. The nurses arrived at work “after discussing their concerns with hospital leadership,” according to the medical institution.

The hospital stated, “This critical debate will continue.”

UAB and the Alabama State Nurses Association were contacted for additional information, but no response was received before publication.

Due to the high incidence of the highly contagious Delta form, Alabama saw a record number of COVID-19 cases in August. Last month, the state recorded more than 114,000 new cases, about quadruple the number reported in July.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has had around 436,000 cases since the outbreak began last year. More than 40,000 people have been admitted to hospitals, and 6,486 people have died as a result of the illness.

