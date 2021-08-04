‘We don’t even have a sliver of her,’ says the narrator. The Loss of Mom, Home, and Heirlooms in a Surfside Family

For many families, the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida last month meant losing not just loved ones, but also every trace and remembrance of the 98 lives lost.

Rachel Spiegel, who lost her 65-year-old mother, Judy, in the fall, also lost her parents’ home, photos of their family, and all the belongings that bereaved people would traditionally cling on to as a memory in terrible times.

“Of course, we lost my mother, which was the most important aspect of our ordeal, but my father also lost his home. We lost everything we owned as children, including my parents’ possessions, their wedding album, and any heirlooms we had, including my mother’s wedding and engagement rings,” Spiegel told This website. “These are priceless heirlooms that meant a lot to our family.”

She went on to say, “We don’t even have a piece of her, any of her possessions, any of her clothes.” “It has just been a painful and heartbreaking experience.”

On July 9, two weeks after the 12-story Champlain Towers South fell, Spiegel’s mother was retrieved from the site.

On Wednesday, Spiegel remarked, “I had no idea something like this was conceivable.” “I was thinking, ‘What do you mean the building fell?’ when my father contacted me in the middle of the night and told the building had collapsed. As a result, I’m sure it was a horrible experience for the first responders as well.”

Police released body camera footage on Tuesday, depicting the confusion of people who arrived at the scene just minutes after the fall on June 24.

First responders can be seen urgently searching for injured survivors as they realize the scope of the devastation.

One cop can be heard telling another first responder, “Dude, the building just collapsed.” “Everything back there is crumbled… Firefighters are on their way. This is enormous, to say the least.”

Spiegel said her loss was especially tough because her mother was so deeply involved in her and her two young daughters’ life.

“My mother was my closest companion. I saw my mother virtually every day, and at least once a week. For me and my entire family, the reality of this transformation has been dramatic,” she said. “My mother was in Florida because she was assisting me with my children in particular. This is a condensed version of the information.