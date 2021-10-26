‘We Don’t Discriminate Against Unvaccinated,’ says a sign at a Chick-Fil-A location.

A Chick-Fil-A sign.

After was uploaded on Reddit, a branch declaring “we don’t discriminate against unvaccinated” has sparked debate online.

A billboard from the popular fast-food company has sparked a sensation online as the United States grapples with mask and vaccine laws.

Last week, a photo of a sign, thought to be from a branch in the United States, was extensively shared on social media, including Reddit and Twitter.

“We do not discriminate against unvaccinated, unvaccinated, religion, race, sex, vaccinated, maskless, mask all neighbors welcome,” it states.

It was shared on Friday by Redditor basevall2019 with the simple caption “Sign up at Chick-fil-A,” and it has received over 32,000 upvotes and thousands of comments.

Dirtjuggalo made the following comment: “That’s exactly how I feel when I see signs like this: there’s a restaurant in my town that isn’t following the immunization guidelines. You can’t help but wonder what other rules they don’t believe are correct and don’t observe.” “The sign should say “We don’t care about facts, public health, your life, or your family,” 9fingfing said. The only thing that matters to us is your money.” “Unvaccinated” and “maskless,” Centaurquestions pointed out “There are no classes that are protected.

“We don’t discriminate against viruses or people who want to assist spread them,” Hammerquill stated.

“They can make me cover my feet, my junk, and my torso,” Allothernamestaken added, “but they’ll be DAMNED if they make me cover my mouth.”

However, political commentators Dave Rubin and Candance Owens, who also tweeted the identical sign, complimented the chain.

Chick-fil-A verified the following to The Washington Newsday: “Our restaurants are all independently owned and operated. This is not a Chick-fil-A, Inc. sign; it was placed in one restaurant by a local owner.” President Joe Biden announced vaccination mandates that will effect 100 million Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Biden announced intentions to compel all federal government employees, as well as their contractors, to be vaccinated in a speech at the White House last month.

“Around 100 million Americans, or two-thirds of all workers, will be affected by the vaccine mandates in my plan today,” he told reporters.

@ChickfilA! I’ll place an order for the entire team today. Keep an eye out for photos! https://t.co/xSQymSiwsR—. This is a condensed version of the information.