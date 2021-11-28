‘We didn’t realize how far Donald Trump would go,’ according to intelligence analysts.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

According to New Jersey.com, a “Stop the Steal” caravan with dozens of people went around the state for many hours on Saturday, November 28 to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The convoy came to an end at Governor Phil Murphy’s house, where protestors voiced their displeasure with COVID shutdowns and demanded that New Jersey be reopened. The caravan, which was adorned with Trump flags and signs, moved to the sound of cheering honks.

It was only one demonstration, and it was not deserving of national attention. Eight protests were scheduled for that Saturday in California, New York, and Oregon, according to MSA Security, a private security firm. “Federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies are reportedly warning officials of a greater risk of political violence amid ongoing electoral disputes,” according to the firm. The company stated that “calls for civic disturbance and possible violence have saturated social media.”

There is no evidence that anyone was given a warning. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security did not keep a national registry of protests. The FBI concentrated its efforts on specific acts of possible terrorism, such as bombs and other catastrophic attacks. The DHS provided open-source and investigative material to a countrywide network of state and city-level fusion centers. Forecasting threats to law enforcement and "vital infrastructure," as well as preoccupation with new dangers, such as fighting unmanned aerial systems (drones), was the key focus. "The Department of Homeland Security doesn't report on first amendment demonstrations per se," a contractor in the domestic intelligence community told The Washington Newsday. Because he was not authorized to speak about federal intelligence gathering and reporting, he sought anonymity. According to the contractor, the first amendment label is neither invented nor irrelevant. "It's an ongoing challenge to strike a balance between monitoring and respecting people's freedom to protest." As a result, the intelligence system automatically gravitates toward issues that are less risky and controversial." The U.S. Crisis Monitor at Princeton University is one organization that focuses on countrywide protests and tracks trends. Their regional overview is as follows: Demonstrations in the United States declined by half for the week of November 22-28, 2020, when compared to the previous week.