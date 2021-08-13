‘We Can Never Let What We Saw Happen in 2020 Happen Again,’ Ronna McDaniel said to the RNC.

During her opening remarks at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting in Nashville on Friday, RNC Chairwoman Reince Priebus took aim at the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and complimented former President Donald Trump.

McDaniel reminded the crowd, “Every one of us understands we can never let what happened in 2020 happen again.”

Despite losing to President Joe Biden last year, Trump first refused to concede the race and has continued to allege, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him since leaving office. Trump referred to the 2020 election outcome as “the Crime of the Century” in a statement released on Wednesday.

McDaniel lauded Republican-led states that have already passed legislation reversing some voter access restrictions, such as Georgia, which now has new standards for absentee voters, among other improvements.

“Democrats wage war on election security, integrity, and transparency, weakening our elections,” McDaniel added. “While Democrats and the media lie about these laws, Republicans make it easier to vote and more difficult to cheat, which is exactly what the American people expect.”

Trump isn’t slated to attend the event, but when he appeared momentarily during a montage video, the RNC audience erupted in cheers and applause.

McDaniel only addressed Trump once in her speech, praising him for his job creation record as compared to his successor.

She stated, “President Trump got workers higher wages.” “They’re getting pink slips from Joe Biden.”

Biden took office in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in January, but has witnessed consistent job growth since then. In July, the US added 943,000 jobs, bringing unemployment to a new post-pandemic low of 5.4 percent.

Republicans are slated to spend the weekend debating elections and “voter integrity” issues, implying that they will likely discuss thoughts on legislation similar to that passed in Georgia and other states.

It comes as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the United States House and Senate in the second part of Biden’s presidency. Democrats presently maintain a slim majority in both chambers.

“In 2022, we will retake the House and Senate, and in 2024, we will retake the White House,” McDaniel stated.

