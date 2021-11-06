‘Watch Out, Sir,’ says a video of an elk charging a man in the town center.

As he passed through a town center in northern Colorado, an elk charged him and knocked him to the ground.

Eric Burley recorded the incident and shared it on his TikTok and Facebook sites, where he goes by the handle DelvisPrime. He can be heard alerting the elk hunter.

People were seen viewing some of the elk in Estes Park as the camera zoomed over. As Kreepa’s song “Oh No” played in the background, one elk with a massive pair of antlers approached and began heading out along a route.

“Sir, be careful. Sir, be careful “Burley remarked.

It’s unclear whether the individual who passed past the area disregarded Burley’s warning or couldn’t hear him. The elk bent his head and charged the man as he passed the massive animal.

@delvisprime

In Estes Park, Colorado, an elk attacks a human!!!#fyp #elk #human #mothernature Oh no, Kreepa says. As others gasped, the man stumbled off to the side and over a barrier. While a few people assisted him to his feet, the elk remained in the same position, unmoving. The man “seemed OK,” Burley told The Washington Newsday, and he didn’t seek medical help.

At this time of year, elk can be spotted all over Estes Park, according to Burley.

“That is their home, and we are just visitors,” he added, adding that another man tried to approach the same bull elk that assaulted the man to grab a picture, but was scared away.

Two male elk were challenging each other, according to Burley, and roughly 30 female elk were nearby.

The rut season begins in late September, according to the Colorado Encyclopedia. Male elk begin competing with other males for female elk at this time of year. They fight with their antlers and emit a bugling sound that sounds like a cry.

Bugling, contrary to popular assumption, is neither a challenge nor a threat, according to the Colorado Encyclopedia. “The rut swells the shoulders and neck, and antlers sharpen, so it’s partly a release of stress built up during the bull’s periodic changes.” Bridget O’Rourke, a public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told The Washington Post. This is a condensed version of the information.