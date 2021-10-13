Watch Live: William Shatner, Star Trek Legend, to Fly to Space on Blue Origin.

As part of a four-person trip on a Blue Origin rocket, Star Trek great William Shatner will boldly go where no 90-year-old Hollywood actor has gone before and become the oldest person to ever reach space.

The voyage, which included paying clients Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, as well as Blue Origin chief Aubrey Powers, was postponed from yesterday due to predicted high winds at the Texas launch location.

Shatner, who is well known for his role as Captain Kirk in the popular science fiction series Star Trek: Enterprise, admitted to being worried about the voyage and suggested that launching during harsh weather would be exceedingly illogical.

The launch, which is set for today at 9 a.m. local time, will be managed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ space company (10am ET).

Former senior Blue Origin staffer compared humans to the Star Trek race known as the “Ferengi.”

As the corporation prepares to transport Star Trek legend William Shatner into space, Alexandra Abrams, the former head of Blue Origin’s employee relations, cautioned that humanity was “becoming the Ferengi of our own story.”

The incident, according to Abrams, was proof that humans were becoming more like the Ferengi, a fictional alien species known for their large ears, bumpy heads, and insatiable greed. The Ferengi first appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation and are known for their large ears, bumpy heads, and insatiable greed.

Last month, Abrams produced an essay accusing Blue Origin of cultivating a “toxic” work atmosphere, which she said she wrote with the help of 20 other former and current Blue Origin employees.

