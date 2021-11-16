Watch: A 250-pound Florida bear was stuck on her head for 28 days with a plastic container.

After nearly a month with a plastic jar trapped on her head, a 250-pound bear was rescued. The female bear was seen strolling around Collier County, Florida, with the container, but she vanished after only two sightings and hasn’t been seen in over three weeks.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) collaborated with bear biologists, law enforcement officers, and bear contractors to place traps and monitor the region in the hopes of capturing the animal.

“Finally, the bear was caught on a resident’s security camera carrying the container on its head,” the FWC said in a statement.