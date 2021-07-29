Washington, D.C., and Tucson are two of the most recent cities in the United States to reissue mask requirements.

According to the Associated Press, Washington, D.C., and Tucson, Arizona, are among the latest cities to reinstate the mask requirement regardless of vaccination status.

“I know that residents in D.C. have been very conscientious about following public health guidelines, and they will welcome this. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated, “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep D.C. secure.”

For residents of D.C., the new laws will take force on Saturday, while those in Tucson will take effect on Thursday.

Coronavirus cases are increasing as the Delta form spreads across the country, prompting towns to reintroduce mask laws. Cities in New York and Nevada are also requiring masks inside, regardless of whether or not someone has been vaccinated.

A decision has not been reached on whether or not a booster shot would be required. According to Reuters, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated that fully vaccinated Americans do not require a booster shot at this time.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Local infection counts and new CDC recommendations, which now advises vaccinated persons to wear masks indoors in places categorized as having “substantial community transmission” levels, had prompted the move. The District of Columbia, as well as the Virginia counties of Alexandria and Loudon, are included.

Although the District’s public health emergency has ended, a general condition of public emergency remains in effect. The sole exemption to the new rules, according to Bowser, is when individuals are “actively eating and drinking.”

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the Director of the District of Columbia Department of Health, said that vaccinations will be reintroduced because they “continue to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

In reaction to new CDC recommendations aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, several large Arizona communities are reinstituting mask-wearing regulations for people in city-owned facilities.

Regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she asked the city manager to enforce masks in city facilities on Wednesday.

Vaccination requirements announced by Phoenix, Peoria, and Tempe apply whether or not persons are immunized.

The ordinance in Peoria went into force on Thursday, while the one in Tempe goes into effect on Friday and exempts children under the age of six.

The Phoenix had imposed a similar restriction. This is a condensed version of the information.