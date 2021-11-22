‘Wash Your Clothes After Thrifting,’ says a rat in a viral video running through Goodwill donation bins.

A rat scurried across garments in donation bins at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas, in a now-viral TikTok video. Since it was first shared on Thursday, the video by user @avenue.eleven has received over 3.1 million views.

A rat leaped from one enormous blue donation bin to another in the video, despite an employee’s best efforts to catch it in a large bag.

“Go to the Goodwill bins,” the video’s text instructed. “They said it would be enjoyable.” Customers began squealing as the rat continued to run through other donation containers. Another individual, presumably a client, attempted to capture the rat with their hands as it hopped over items of clothing in the bins at that moment.

The employee trailed behind with the enormous bag, while the woman tried unsuccessfully to grab the rat with a piece of clothes from the dumpster. People could be heard laughing and screaming about the mouse in the background.

The woman then took an armful of clothing containing the rat and tried to stuff it all into a reusable shopping bag. The video ended when the woman said she had the rat among the pile of garments in her palm.

The rat was trapped and safely released back into the woods, according to @avenue.eleven.

More than 1,900 individuals said this was one of the reasons they washed their thrifted clothes before wearing them in the comments section of the video.

“And this is why, after thrifting, you wash your things,” one user explained.

Others, on the other hand, were eager to point out that all clothes, thrifted or not, should be washed before wearing.

One guy said, “You never know who tried it on.”

Some people also claimed that you never know if an item of clothing has been worn and subsequently returned, even though it was purchased brand new.

Others in the comments wanted to know where the Goodwill was located so they could avoid shopping there. However, several others said that the location didn’t matter because rats are found in bins more frequently than you may expect.

One person responded, "Lol buddy, they're all like this!" "We have three in my region, and I've seen a rat in every location I've visited."