Wasabi the Pekingese Takes First Place at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Delighting Fans

Wasabi, a Pekingese dog, was crowned Westminster Kennel Club dog show champion Sunday night, garnering thousands of new followers in the process.

David Fitzpatrick, Wasabi’s handler and breeder, stated, “He possesses showmanship.” He is according to the breed standard. According to the Associated Press, he “has that little extra something, that sparkle, that distinguishes a dog.”

Fitzpatrick responded to a question about how 3-year-old Wasabi will celebrate his victory by saying, “He can have a filet mignon.” And I am going to have Champagne.”

Fitzpatrick, of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, and Wasabi’s grandfather, Malachy, both won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in 2012.

Wasabi defeated a whippet named Bourbon (who finished second), as well as fellow finalists Mathew the French bulldog, Connor the old English sheepdog, Jade the German shorthaired pointer, Striker the Samoyed, and Boy the West Highland white terrier.

The Pekingese’s success was well-deserved in the eyes of his followers, who praised and congratulated the dog on social media.

Wasabi is currently living his best life.

Wasabi’s flowing locks wowed Twitter users, with one writing: “I need to know where this doggo got his blowout,” and another writing: “Well he’s certainly having a super awesome hair day.”

Others have drawn comparisons between Wasabi and other creatures, with one fan stating that he “looks like a Pokémon character,” while news anchor Anita Sharma stated, “Wasabi may be a winner but he looks like mini Cousin It.”

Another added, “BREAKING: Best in Show at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club show has been won by a thing created by crossing a Roomba with a mop.”

Additionally, the Pekingese dog has been compared to a tribble—a hairy monster from Star Trek—as well as a footstool, a wig, and, less favorably, a Critters series monster.

Despite this, Wasabi has amassed hundreds of loving followers, as comedian George Wallace put it: “Please sign my petition to make Wasabi my sidekick, and Wasabi will get into all kinds of mischief and I will say.” ‘What am I going to do with you, Wasabi?’ and I am going to shake my head, and Wasabi is going to roll over for belly rubs, and I am not going to be able to stay upset. This is a condensed version.