Was the Election Affected by a Russian Cyberattack? Officials aren’t certain.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On December 13, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive directing government agencies to disable SolarWinds’ Orion software because it posed a significant security risk.

Such ostensibly continual “hacking” announcements are often difficult to assess in terms of seriousness, and they nearly always prompt reporting that screams greater and greater vulnerability. According to the Government Accountability Office, the SolarWinds cyberattack was “one of the most widespread and sophisticated hacking efforts ever performed against the federal government and private sector.”

The attack changed the emphasis and attitude of national security agencies, as well as the influence of the deep state, which many deny exists.

In 190 countries, SolarWinds has over 320,000 clients. SolarWinds later estimated that roughly 18,000 of its users received the corrupted software update, which was routinely used by federal government organizations to monitor network activities. From May to December, the Russian government spied on compromised federal agency systems, accessing emails and other material.

The computing network of SolarWinds, an Austin, Texas-based network management firm, was penetrated by cyberattacks performed by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service beginning in September 2019. Over the course of five months, the Russians were able to inject hidden code into a file that was later distributed as part of SolarWinds’ regular software upgrades for their business software, the Orion platform. The Trojan software gave Russia access to affected machines via a “backdoor.” The Russians were then able to exploit SolarWinds’ clients remotely.

After detecting an intrusion into its own systems shortly after the election, cybersecurity firm FireEye notified SolarWinds of the Orion platform’s breach. SolarWinds started warning customers on Twitter, saying that “all clients should upgrade immediately to Orion Platform version 2020.2.1 HF 1 to resolve a security vulnerability.” Microsoft also discovered a breach in its cloud platforms, and the corporation notified federal authorities that their systems had been compromised.

The Cyber Unified Coordination Group, which is in charge of coordinating government-wide actions, was activated on December 16. It was most likely the Russians. This is a condensed version of the information.