Was Regeneron’s COVID-19 treatment tested on fetal tissue-derived cells?

Following its use by high-profile persons combating COVID-19, Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment became a topic of controversy.

The Complaint

After testing positive for COVID-19, Texas Governor Greg Abbott received the REGEN-COV therapy.

His use of REGEN-COV drew criticism because of the way it was tested, with some relating it to fetal tissue.

“Just days ago Texas Governor Greg Abbott took Regeneron for COVID—a medicine studied on cells obtained from fetal tissue,” Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff tweeted on September 1. The hypocrisy is never-ending.”

At the time of writing, his tweet had 35,000 likes and had been shared over 10,000 times.

Others have made the connection between fetal cells and therapeutic testing.

When he had COVID-19, former President Donald Trump likewise used Regeneron’s treatment.

The Details

REGEN-COV, Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies: casirivimab and imdevimab.

Antibodies against COVID-19 are given to persons who have the virus.

The treatment has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.”

It is not considered a replacement for immunization.

During the testing procedure for the Regeneron therapy, the HEK293T cell line was used in an experiment.

These cells are a HEK293 cell variety. According to a 2014 article in the science journal Nature, HEK293 cells were first “derived in 1973 from the kidney of an aborted human embryo of unknown parenthood.”

The cells are cloned, and those employed recently are not from the original fetal tissue, despite the fact that that is where they came from.

One trial in testing the treatment used the HEK293T cell line, according to a Regeneron representative.

“One of the many experiments,” they wrote, “involved employing the HEK293T cell line to aid in the selection of powerful virus-neutralizing antibodies.”

"HEK293T is a 'immortalized' cell line that has been around for over 40 years.