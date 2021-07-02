Wally Funk, 82, Overcame Difficulties to Obtain a Seat on a Spacecraft

Wally Funk, an 82-year-old female aviator, will fly on the New Shepard rocket’s first crewed trip later this month, according to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space business.

Before the project was shelved in the early 1960s, Funk was one of the Mercury 13, a group of women chosen by NASA to be the first female astronauts.

She had a significant interest in flight and spaceflight since she was a child, constructing balsa wood planes when she was seven, according to The Guardian.

She acquired her pilot’s license in her teens and moved on to Oklahoma State University to study education since it had an aviation team, the Flying Aggies, which she joined. She went on to become the only female flight instructor at a military installation in the United States.

After some time, Funk learned about a private program led by aerospace surgeon and NASA committee member William Randolph Lovelace to launch the first woman into space.

Lovelace was in charge of creating tests to see if astronaut applicants were up to the challenge of working in space. However, NASA did not approve his program to see if women could accomplish it as well.

Funk contacted me and told me about her experience, as well as her desire to apply for the program. She was accepted despite being 22 years old and three years younger than the minimum age limit.

After that, Funk and the other candidates were put through a battery of tests to see if they could handle spaceflight, including a sensory deprivation tank. She beat the record after spending more than 10 hours inside, according to The Guardian.

By the end of 1961, Funk and 12 other women had made the final cut, including Geraldyn “Jerrie” Cobb, who had scored in the top 2% of all candidates, regardless of gender. The Mercury 13 became their moniker.

Cancellation of a Space Project

However, Funk and the project eventually struck a snag. According to Space.com, the US government refused to allow Lovelace to utilize the military equipment required to adequately evaluate the women for spaceflight because NASA had no intention of contemplating a female astronaut at the time.

Two of the 13 ladies argued their case, but the initiative was ultimately canceled.

Funk, on the other hand, was unfazed. She told The, “Well, it’s not going to stop me.” This is a condensed version of the information.