Walgreens is the most recent retailer to raise starting wages to $15 per hour, with implementation beginning in October.

Walgreens will be the latest company to raise employee compensation, saying on Tuesday that the company’s beginning pay will be $15 per hour.

The wage raise will be phased in and completed by November 2022, according to the pharmacy franchise. The wage increase would affect over 190,000 hourly workers across 9,100 store locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

“Over the next three years, Walgreens expects to invest about $450 million to support the starting salary increase, with one-third of that amount invested in Fiscal Year 2022,” the company said in its release. “The company thinks that the investment will be partially absorbed in the usual course of business.”

According to spokesman Phil Caruso, around half of Walgreens employees currently earn $15 an hour. Starting salary varies according to the market, but it is never less than $10 per hour.

In a statement, Roz Brewer, the company’s CEO, stated that raising workers’ wages is not only the ethical thing to do, but also “critical” to attracting and maintaining personnel.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do; it is also crucial to retaining and attracting a strong workforce, as well as continuing to play our critical role in community health care,” said Brewer.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since 2009, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has remained unchanged. However, many firms, particularly in the retail industry, have begun offering a $15 pay in an attempt to fill enough jobs to satisfy rising customer demand.

Labor activists have hailed $15 an hour as a rate that will finally allow low-wage employees to afford basic essentials while also narrowing income disparities.

CVS Health, a Walgreens competitor, announced earlier this month that it would raise the minimum wage for all hourly employees to at least $15 an hour by next July. Employees earn a minimum of $11 per hour now, but that will increase to $13 next month.

Outside of retail, PNC Bank, based in Pittsburgh, said on Monday that it was boosting its minimum wage to $18 an hour.

Walgreens announced on Tuesday that it will invest $450 million over the next three years. This is a condensed version of the information.