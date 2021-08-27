Waiting for McDonald’s Drive-Thru, a woman notices a cow in the backseat of her car.

On Thursday, a Wisconsin woman was surprised to see that the car in front of her was driving through a McDonald’s drive-thru with a cow in the back.

Jessica R. Nelson shared a video on Facebook of a car parked a few cars ahead of her at a Marshfield McDonald’s drive-thru with a cow in the back seat staring out the window at her.

Nelson wrote, “There’s a whole a** cow in the back of that automobile!!!”

A WHOLE DAMNED COW!!! If you don’t tell me you reside in Wisconsin, I’ll assume you don’t live in Wisconsin. Addition: McDonald’s drive-thru in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to Nelson. “Tell me how you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin,” she said on Facebook.

As of Friday morning, the video has received over 52,000 views on Facebook.

The cow’s presence in the back of a five-seater automobile was a mystery.

Wisconsin’s economy and history are intertwined with dairy farming, and the state is home to several cattle farms. In fact, if cattle is in the road in Wisconsin, they have the right of way over motorists.

It’s not the first time a cow has been discovered in the rear seat of a car.

The animal’s owner, Cory A. Morris, 44, started a Facebook page and website called “Annie the Highway Cow” in 2018, after posting videos of the cow travelling in the back of his pickup truck.

The films became viral, with thousands of people watching them. Since then, the cow has made a number of public appearances as well as various television interviews.

Morris, on the other hand, was charged with six counts of second-degree misdemeanor animal cruelty in May 2020, following the execution of two search warrants on his property.

“Deputies observed the condition of the residence to be in full disarray, animal corpses decomposing both inside and outside of the residence, grime, filth, and conditions making the residence unfit for habitation,” the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said on May 18.

Morris’ charges were dropped in June of this year after he promised to re-home 23 ducks. This is a condensed version of the information.