Voting machines that are rigged? Chinese espionage? Is this a case of local fraud? Officials continued to dig.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray were concerned enough about Donald Trump and his associates’ loud assertions that they met with election security experts on Monday, November 16th, to learn more about the systems and equipment that had been utilized in the elections.

“I won the election!” exclaims the victor. In the morning, President Trump sent out a tweet. “The Radical Left Democrats are attempting to STEAL this Election with the help of their accomplice, the Fake News Media,” he tweeted. “They’re not going to get away with it!” Then there was the electoral meddling.