Voters who chose Biden “just killed my son,” according to the mother of a Marine killed in the Kabul blast.

Rylee McCollum’s mother, Kathy McCollum, was one of 13 American service personnel killed in a bombing strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, last week. Kathy went on a radio talk show to declare that if Donald Trump were still president, her son would not have been slain, and that the blood should be on President Joe Biden’s hands and those who voted for him.

McCollum said her 20-year-old son was among the US Marines murdered in Kabul last week. Two marines appeared at her door at 4 a.m., she said, to deliver the bad news.

She told conservative talk show host Jason Rantz, “My son was one of the marines who killed yesterday.” “I was twenty years and six months old, getting about to return home from friggin Jordan to be with his wife and attend his son’s birth, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of garbage just killed my son.

“This morning, I awoke at 4 a.m. “Two marines came to my door and told me my kid was dead,” she sobbed, followed by more wailing.

The mother continued to refer to Biden as “dementia-ridden” several times, claiming that the president “still thinks he’s a senator.”

“I really want to say to all of you Democrats that cheated in the election or voted for him legally, you just killed my son. With a dementia-ridden moron who has no idea he’s in the White House and still believes he’s a senator. So, apologies, I’m going to attempt to relax.”

Kathy McCollum informed the radio host and his listeners that her son had married on February 14 this year and that she and her husband were expecting a child on September 26. Kathy stated that she intends to keep her tears of regret at bay and manage her anguish “through rage.”

