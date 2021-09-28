Volunteers to Snuggle with Farm Animals are needed at the Animal Sanctuary.

Volunteers are needed to hug, groom, and feed rescued farm animals at an animal sanctuary in Kuna, Idaho.

Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to the rescue of orphaned, crippled, and elderly animals. Several pigs, cows, chickens, an emu and alpaca, and a small horse named Lady Gaga, among other farm animals, call the three-acre refuge home. Volunteers are needed to socialize with the animals, not only to benefit the animals, but also to help themselves.

Dominique Delobbe, president and operator of Dominifarm, told CBS2 that he founded the refuge to aid animals. “However, what has grown to be attractive to me over time is the positive impact of the animals on visitors. The animals gain as much from the visitors as the tourists gain from the creatures.”

Dominifarm gives sanctuary volunteers the opportunity to groom farm animals, feed them, and give the pigs plenty of belly rubs.

Dominifarm’s animals have nearly three acres of space to wander and are treated more like pets than farm animals. All of the animals in the refuge have unique names and personalities, and volunteers can sponsor them.

Animals can not only enhance heart health by lowering blood pressure, but they can also reduce anxiety and be a fantastic form of stress-free socialization, according to scientists at the National Center for Health Research. While people can receive social support from friends and family, the encounters generally produce stress, according to the article. Animals, on the other hand, have a lower chance of doing so.

However, the benefits of farm animals appear to provide therapeutic benefits to persons suffering from mental illness. Individuals who engaged with animals and gained new skills on a farm improved their self-confidence and overall esteem, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Practice and Epidemiology in Mental Health.

Routine duties such as feeding, milking, or caring for farm animals were found to assist people improve their coping capacities when it comes to stress and anxiety, according to the study. The researchers also discovered that general contact with the animals reduced anxiety by allowing them to engage in joyful social interaction.

